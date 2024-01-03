iifl-logo

VMS TMT Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.34

12.61

9.9

9.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.18

18.23

8.8

1.91

Net Worth

46.52

30.84

18.7

11.81

Minority Interest

Debt

198.21

163.08

117.63

62.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5.34

3.33

2

0.16

Total Liabilities

250.07

197.25

138.33

74.58

Fixed Assets

125.44

79.36

71.18

54.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.05

0.03

0

Networking Capital

116.49

115.63

67.1

20.11

Inventories

109.37

105.86

43.43

1.04

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15.73

9.03

31.8

17.35

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

25.61

30.82

11.1

6.47

Sundry Creditors

-22.52

-27.98

-8.43

-0.17

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.7

-2.1

-10.8

-4.58

Cash

8.09

2.2

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

250.09

197.24

138.32

74.58

