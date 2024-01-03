VMS TMT Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.34
12.61
9.9
9.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.18
18.23
8.8
1.91
Net Worth
46.52
30.84
18.7
11.81
Minority Interest
Debt
198.21
163.08
117.63
62.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.34
3.33
2
0.16
Total Liabilities
250.07
197.25
138.33
74.58
Fixed Assets
125.44
79.36
71.18
54.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.05
0.03
0
Networking Capital
116.49
115.63
67.1
20.11
Inventories
109.37
105.86
43.43
1.04
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.73
9.03
31.8
17.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
25.61
30.82
11.1
6.47
Sundry Creditors
-22.52
-27.98
-8.43
-0.17
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.7
-2.1
-10.8
-4.58
Cash
8.09
2.2
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
250.09
197.24
138.32
74.58
