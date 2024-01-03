VMS TMT Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,098.6
|35.04
|2,68,657.57
|2,178
|0.32
|30,727
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
169.4
|14.27
|2,11,470.95
|3,523.25
|2.13
|30,599.1
|128
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,040.9
|21.99
|1,06,180.97
|1,623.9
|0.19
|12,420.42
|487.83
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
760.15
|23.65
|62,618.85
|641.64
|0.39
|10,340.51
|196.61
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
131.75
|19.21
|54,419.67
|685.48
|1.21
|25,921.46
|134.74
