No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.34
12.61
9.9
9.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.18
18.23
8.8
1.91
Net Worth
46.52
30.84
18.7
11.81
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,098.6
|35.04
|2,68,657.57
|2,178
|0.32
|30,727
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
169.4
|14.27
|2,11,470.95
|3,523.25
|2.13
|30,599.1
|128
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,040.9
|21.99
|1,06,180.97
|1,623.9
|0.19
|12,420.42
|487.83
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
760.15
|23.65
|62,618.85
|641.64
|0.39
|10,340.51
|196.61
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
131.75
|19.21
|54,419.67
|685.48
|1.21
|25,921.46
|134.74
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Varun Manojkumar Jain
Whole-time Director
Rishabh Sunil Singhi
Non Executive Director
Manojkumar Jain
Independent Director
Jasmin Jaykumar Doshi
Independent Director
Vinodkumar Bhanwer Singh
Independent Director
Vivek Dinesh Nathwani.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Boliya Vijay Amrabhai
Survet No.214 Bhayla Village,
Near Water Tank Bavla,
Gujarat - 382220
Tel: +91 63575 85711
Website: http://www.vmstmt.com
Email: info@vmsil.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by VMS TMT Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.