Vogue Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.55
(0.00%)
Mar 13, 2013

Vogue Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.54

-0.76

-0.19

-0.96

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.37

-0.52

-1.11

Tax paid

-0.04

0.02

0.08

0.26

Working capital

-0.47

-0.27

0.12

0.75

Other operating items

Operating

-1.1

-1.39

-0.51

-1.06

Capital expenditure

-0.16

-0.04

-1.16

-0.63

Free cash flow

-1.26

-1.43

-1.67

-1.7

Equity raised

-6.44

-4.95

-4.55

-1.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

10.19

0.14

10.28

12.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.48

-6.25

4.04

9.09

