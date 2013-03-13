Vogue Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.54
-0.76
-0.19
-0.96
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.37
-0.52
-1.11
Tax paid
-0.04
0.02
0.08
0.26
Working capital
-0.47
-0.27
0.12
0.75
Other operating items
Operating
-1.1
-1.39
-0.51
-1.06
Capital expenditure
-0.16
-0.04
-1.16
-0.63
Free cash flow
-1.26
-1.43
-1.67
-1.7
Equity raised
-6.44
-4.95
-4.55
-1.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
10.19
0.14
10.28
12.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.48
-6.25
4.04
9.09
