Vogue Textiles Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
|Sept-2011
Gross Sales
1.05
0.91
0.86
1.07
0.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.05
0.91
0.86
1.07
0.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Total Income
1.11
0.94
0.89
1.1
0.84
Total Expenditure
0.97
0.8
0.78
0.96
0.73
PBIDT
0.14
0.14
0.11
0.14
0.11
Interest
0.01
0.01
0
0
0
PBDT
0.13
0.13
0.11
0.14
0.11
Depreciation
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.14
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
0.01
-0.01
0
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
0.01
-0.01
0
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
0.01
-0.01
0
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.01
-0.01
0
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.9
5.9
5.9
5.9
5.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
25,21,720
25,21,720
25,21,720
25,21,720
25,21,720
Public Shareholding (%)
42.73
42.73
42.73
42.73
42.73
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
33,79,250
33,79,250
33,79,250
33,79,250
33,79,250
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
57.27
57.25
57.27
57.27
57.27
PBIDTM(%)
13.33
15.38
12.79
13.08
13.58
PBDTM(%)
12.38
14.28
12.79
13.08
13.58
PATM(%)
0.95
1.09
-1.16
0
1.23
