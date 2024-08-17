iifl-logo-icon 1
Vogue Textiles Ltd Quarterly Results

2.55
(0.00%)
Mar 13, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011Sept-2011

Gross Sales

1.05

0.91

0.86

1.07

0.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.05

0.91

0.86

1.07

0.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Total Income

1.11

0.94

0.89

1.1

0.84

Total Expenditure

0.97

0.8

0.78

0.96

0.73

PBIDT

0.14

0.14

0.11

0.14

0.11

Interest

0.01

0.01

0

0

0

PBDT

0.13

0.13

0.11

0.14

0.11

Depreciation

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.14

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.01

0.01

-0.01

0

0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.01

0.01

-0.01

0

0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.01

0.01

-0.01

0

0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.01

-0.01

0

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.9

5.9

5.9

5.9

5.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

25,21,720

25,21,720

25,21,720

25,21,720

25,21,720

Public Shareholding (%)

42.73

42.73

42.73

42.73

42.73

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

33,79,250

33,79,250

33,79,250

33,79,250

33,79,250

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

57.27

57.25

57.27

57.27

57.27

PBIDTM(%)

13.33

15.38

12.79

13.08

13.58

PBDTM(%)

12.38

14.28

12.79

13.08

13.58

PATM(%)

0.95

1.09

-1.16

0

1.23

