Vogue Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.55
(0.00%)
Mar 13, 2013|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.57

0.85

2.04

1.42

yoy growth (%)

-32.67

-58.46

44.07

-27.05

Raw materials

-0.24

-0.3

-0.6

-0.22

As % of sales

42.06

35.33

29.42

15.68

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.46

-0.52

-0.53

As % of sales

58.39

54.87

25.49

37.83

Other costs

-0.46

-0.45

-0.49

-0.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.57

53.93

24.17

37.47

Operating profit

-0.47

-0.37

0.42

0.12

OPM

-82.03

-44.14

20.9

9

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.37

-0.52

-1.11

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.14

-0.14

-0.12

Other income

0.1

0.12

0.04

0.14

Profit before tax

-0.54

-0.76

-0.19

-0.96

Taxes

-0.04

0.02

0.08

0.26

Tax rate

7.54

-3.26

-44.49

-27.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.58

-0.74

-0.1

-0.69

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.09

0

Net profit

-0.58

-0.74

-0.2

-0.69

yoy growth (%)

-20.32

258.74

-70.47

515.48

NPM

-102.9

-86.95

-10.06

-49.12

