|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.57
0.85
2.04
1.42
yoy growth (%)
-32.67
-58.46
44.07
-27.05
Raw materials
-0.24
-0.3
-0.6
-0.22
As % of sales
42.06
35.33
29.42
15.68
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.46
-0.52
-0.53
As % of sales
58.39
54.87
25.49
37.83
Other costs
-0.46
-0.45
-0.49
-0.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.57
53.93
24.17
37.47
Operating profit
-0.47
-0.37
0.42
0.12
OPM
-82.03
-44.14
20.9
9
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.37
-0.52
-1.11
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.14
-0.14
-0.12
Other income
0.1
0.12
0.04
0.14
Profit before tax
-0.54
-0.76
-0.19
-0.96
Taxes
-0.04
0.02
0.08
0.26
Tax rate
7.54
-3.26
-44.49
-27.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.58
-0.74
-0.1
-0.69
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.09
0
Net profit
-0.58
-0.74
-0.2
-0.69
yoy growth (%)
-20.32
258.74
-70.47
515.48
NPM
-102.9
-86.95
-10.06
-49.12
