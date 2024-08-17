SectorTextiles
Open₹2.5
Prev. Close₹2.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.25
Day's High₹2.55
Day's Low₹2.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.9
5.9
5.9
5.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.15
-3.99
-4.01
-4.01
Net Worth
1.75
1.91
1.89
1.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.57
0.85
2.04
1.42
yoy growth (%)
-32.67
-58.46
44.07
-27.05
Raw materials
-0.24
-0.3
-0.6
-0.22
As % of sales
42.06
35.33
29.42
15.68
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.46
-0.52
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.54
-0.76
-0.19
-0.96
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.37
-0.52
-1.11
Tax paid
-0.04
0.02
0.08
0.26
Working capital
-0.47
-0.27
0.12
0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.67
-58.46
44.07
-27.05
Op profit growth
25.1
-187.71
234.3
-285.67
EBIT growth
-34.08
1,155.67
-94.08
1,185.29
Net profit growth
-20.32
258.74
-70.47
515.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
3.57
3.01
2.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.57
3.01
2.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.11
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Sunil Dutt
Managing Director
Anil Dutt
Independent Director
Y K Singla
Independent Director
SURINDER SINGH BAKSHI
Director
Akanksha Dutt
Independent Director
Jogender Kumar Minocha
Company Secretary
Jaswant Kaur
Reports by Vogue Textiles Ltd
Summary
Promoted by the Dutts of Panipat, Vogue Textiles was incorporated as a public limited company in Jul.92 at New Delhi. To produce Furnishing Fabrics the company had installed 12 high speed shuttleless jacquard looms at Bhalgarh Haryana.The company is the first in the country to manufacture FLAME RETARDENT FABRIC with the most modern state of the art looms and Electronic Jacquard supported by CAD/CAM system making all operations of weaving as fully computerised.For the current year the company plans to add one knotting machine to their plant.
