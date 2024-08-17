iifl-logo-icon 1
Vogue Textiles Ltd Share Price

2.55
(0.00%)
Mar 13, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Vogue Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.5

Prev. Close

2.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.25

Day's High

2.55

Day's Low

2.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vogue Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

Vogue Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vogue Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:06 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.26%

Non-Promoter- 42.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vogue Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.9

5.9

5.9

5.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.15

-3.99

-4.01

-4.01

Net Worth

1.75

1.91

1.89

1.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.57

0.85

2.04

1.42

yoy growth (%)

-32.67

-58.46

44.07

-27.05

Raw materials

-0.24

-0.3

-0.6

-0.22

As % of sales

42.06

35.33

29.42

15.68

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.46

-0.52

-0.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.54

-0.76

-0.19

-0.96

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.37

-0.52

-1.11

Tax paid

-0.04

0.02

0.08

0.26

Working capital

-0.47

-0.27

0.12

0.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.67

-58.46

44.07

-27.05

Op profit growth

25.1

-187.71

234.3

-285.67

EBIT growth

-34.08

1,155.67

-94.08

1,185.29

Net profit growth

-20.32

258.74

-70.47

515.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

3.57

3.01

2.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.57

3.01

2.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.11

0.07

Vogue Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vogue Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Sunil Dutt

Managing Director

Anil Dutt

Independent Director

Y K Singla

Independent Director

SURINDER SINGH BAKSHI

Director

Akanksha Dutt

Independent Director

Jogender Kumar Minocha

Company Secretary

Jaswant Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vogue Textiles Ltd

Summary

Promoted by the Dutts of Panipat, Vogue Textiles was incorporated as a public limited company in Jul.92 at New Delhi. To produce Furnishing Fabrics the company had installed 12 high speed shuttleless jacquard looms at Bhalgarh Haryana.The company is the first in the country to manufacture FLAME RETARDENT FABRIC with the most modern state of the art looms and Electronic Jacquard supported by CAD/CAM system making all operations of weaving as fully computerised.For the current year the company plans to add one knotting machine to their plant.
