Vogue Textiles Ltd Company Summary

Mar 13, 2013

Vogue Textiles Ltd Summary

Promoted by the Dutts of Panipat, Vogue Textiles was incorporated as a public limited company in Jul.92 at New Delhi. To produce Furnishing Fabrics the company had installed 12 high speed shuttleless jacquard looms at Bhalgarh Haryana.The company is the first in the country to manufacture FLAME RETARDENT FABRIC with the most modern state of the art looms and Electronic Jacquard supported by CAD/CAM system making all operations of weaving as fully computerised.For the current year the company plans to add one knotting machine to their plant.

