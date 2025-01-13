iifl-logo-icon 1
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

13.83
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:47:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.12

4.12

4.12

4.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.61

15.51

15.35

15.13

Net Worth

19.73

19.63

19.47

19.25

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.73

19.63

19.47

19.25

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.07

0.08

0.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

4.56

4.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.16

0.15

0.15

Networking Capital

19.45

19.28

14.5

14.18

Inventories

0

0.06

0.02

0.02

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.26

0.08

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

20.21

19.92

19.21

20.83

Sundry Creditors

-0.51

-0.51

-0.51

-0.51

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.51

-0.27

-4.22

-6.16

Cash

0.17

0.13

0.18

0.27

Total Assets

19.72

19.64

19.47

19.26

