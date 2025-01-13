Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.12
4.12
4.12
4.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.61
15.51
15.35
15.13
Net Worth
19.73
19.63
19.47
19.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.73
19.63
19.47
19.25
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.07
0.08
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
4.56
4.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.16
0.15
0.15
Networking Capital
19.45
19.28
14.5
14.18
Inventories
0
0.06
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.26
0.08
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
20.21
19.92
19.21
20.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.51
-0.51
-0.51
-0.51
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.51
-0.27
-4.22
-6.16
Cash
0.17
0.13
0.18
0.27
Total Assets
19.72
19.64
19.47
19.26
