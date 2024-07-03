iifl-logo-icon 1
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price

14.42
(0.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:53:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

14.62

Prev. Close

14.34

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

14.62

Day's Low

14.06

52 Week's High

18.15

52 Week's Low

11.93

Book Value

48.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.94

P/E

14.78

EPS

0.97

Divi. Yield

0

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.91%

Non-Promoter- 97.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.12

4.12

4.12

4.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.61

15.51

15.35

15.13

Net Worth

19.73

19.63

19.47

19.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-16.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017

Gross Sales

2.48

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2.48

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.06

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Alok Kumar behera

Independent Director

Swagata Dasgupta

Independent Director

Rajeswari Bangal

Independent Director

Amita Bose

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Bhauwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd

Summary

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on September 3, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on October 5, 1984. The Company is a diversified financial services company mainly engaged in the business of providing financial advisory & consultancy services and engaged in treasury operations by providing funding solutions to the clients, both in form of Debt & Equity and investment activities. Further as part of treasury operations, the Company is engaged in making investment in the form of Equity in various companies and not bound by pre defined restriction in regards to search of investments activities. Also, it has started trading and Import and Export of Fresh Fruits, Spices.
Company FAQs

What is the Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹5.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd is 14.78 and 0.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹11.93 and ₹18.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.47%, 3 Years at -21.46%, 1 Year at 17.25%, 6 Month at 2.28%, 3 Month at -5.47% and 1 Month at 1.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.09 %

