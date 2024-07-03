Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹14.62
Prev. Close₹14.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹14.62
Day's Low₹14.06
52 Week's High₹18.15
52 Week's Low₹11.93
Book Value₹48.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.94
P/E14.78
EPS0.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.12
4.12
4.12
4.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.61
15.51
15.35
15.13
Net Worth
19.73
19.63
19.47
19.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-16.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
2.48
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2.48
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Alok Kumar behera
Independent Director
Swagata Dasgupta
Independent Director
Rajeswari Bangal
Independent Director
Amita Bose
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Bhauwala
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on September 3, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on October 5, 1984. The Company is a diversified financial services company mainly engaged in the business of providing financial advisory & consultancy services and engaged in treasury operations by providing funding solutions to the clients, both in form of Debt & Equity and investment activities. Further as part of treasury operations, the Company is engaged in making investment in the form of Equity in various companies and not bound by pre defined restriction in regards to search of investments activities. Also, it has started trading and Import and Export of Fresh Fruits, Spices.
The Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹5.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd is 14.78 and 0.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹11.93 and ₹18.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.47%, 3 Years at -21.46%, 1 Year at 17.25%, 6 Month at 2.28%, 3 Month at -5.47% and 1 Month at 1.13%.
