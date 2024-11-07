|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|VOLTAIRE LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|VOLTAIRE LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|VOLTAIRE LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial for QE/YE March 31 2024 VOLTAIRE LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report and Declaration u/r 33(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|VOLTAIRE LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.