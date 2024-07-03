Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Sept-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
0.05
0.08
0
2.48
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.05
0.08
0
2.48
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.26
0.35
-0.04
0.1
Total Income
0.25
0.35
0.35
2.44
0.1
Total Expenditure
0.27
0.27
0.25
2.85
0.22
PBIDT
-0.02
0.07
0.1
-0.41
-0.12
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.02
0.07
0.1
-0.41
-0.12
Depreciation
0.01
0.03
0.04
0.09
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
0.05
0.05
-0.5
-0.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
0.05
0.05
-0.5
-0.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.03
0.05
0.05
-0.5
-0.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.08
0.11
0.13
-1.21
-0.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.12
4.12
4.12
4.12
4.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-40
87.5
0
-16.53
0
PBDTM(%)
-40
87.5
0
-16.53
0
PATM(%)
-60
62.5
0
-20.16
0
