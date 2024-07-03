iifl-logo-icon 1
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

14.68
(1.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Sept-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

0.05

0.08

0

2.48

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.05

0.08

0

2.48

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.26

0.35

-0.04

0.1

Total Income

0.25

0.35

0.35

2.44

0.1

Total Expenditure

0.27

0.27

0.25

2.85

0.22

PBIDT

-0.02

0.07

0.1

-0.41

-0.12

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.02

0.07

0.1

-0.41

-0.12

Depreciation

0.01

0.03

0.04

0.09

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.03

0.05

0.05

-0.5

-0.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.03

0.05

0.05

-0.5

-0.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.03

0.05

0.05

-0.5

-0.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.08

0.11

0.13

-1.21

-0.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.12

4.12

4.12

4.12

4.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-40

87.5

0

-16.53

0

PBDTM(%)

-40

87.5

0

-16.53

0

PATM(%)

-60

62.5

0

-20.16

0

QUICKLINKS FOR Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd

