Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd Company Summary

13.6
(-1.66%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:41:00 PM

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on September 3, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on October 5, 1984. The Company is a diversified financial services company mainly engaged in the business of providing financial advisory & consultancy services and engaged in treasury operations by providing funding solutions to the clients, both in form of Debt & Equity and investment activities. Further as part of treasury operations, the Company is engaged in making investment in the form of Equity in various companies and not bound by pre defined restriction in regards to search of investments activities. Also, it has started trading and Import and Export of Fresh Fruits, Spices.

