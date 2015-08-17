Vybra Automet Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
12.94
12.94
15.2
12.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.36
16.31
11.72
9
Net Worth
4.58
29.25
26.92
21.97
Minority Interest
Debt
60.17
59.71
66.33
48.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
64.75
88.96
93.25
70.06
Fixed Assets
49.9
53.48
54.8
47.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.59
10.59
11.85
11.38
Networking Capital
4.26
23.83
26.07
10.47
Inventories
14.12
28.49
25.33
18.35
Inventory Days
663.36
162.32
182.83
223.43
Sundry Debtors
4.58
15.44
8.62
4.3
Debtor Days
215.17
87.96
62.22
52.35
Other Current Assets
3.76
3
6.48
2.43
Sundry Creditors
-14.21
-17.94
-11.3
-9.97
Creditor Days
667.59
102.21
81.56
121.39
Other Current Liabilities
-3.99
-5.16
-3.06
-4.64
Cash
0.01
1.07
0.52
0.33
Total Assets
64.76
88.97
93.24
70.06
