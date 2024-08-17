SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹6
Prev. Close₹5.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹6
Day's Low₹6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
12.94
12.94
15.2
12.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.36
16.31
11.72
9
Net Worth
4.58
29.25
26.92
21.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
7.76
64.06
50.56
29.97
yoy growth (%)
-87.87
26.68
68.69
Raw materials
-19.86
-40.44
-25.37
-13.82
As % of sales
255.68
63.12
50.17
46.11
Employee costs
-2.63
-7.17
-6.86
-5.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-24.66
-7.62
0.15
-11.29
Depreciation
-3.58
-3.5
-3.22
-3.06
Tax paid
0
-1.25
0.47
4.81
Working capital
-20.63
-1.72
15.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-87.87
26.68
68.69
Op profit growth
-398.34
-4.29
630.16
EBIT growth
-837.89
-15.37
-278.47
Net profit growth
-1,128.7
25.71
-129.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Prashant Kunjappa Nambiar
Chairman & Managing Director
Vilas Vitthal Valunj
Director
Vikram Desai
Director
Santosh B Pandit
Director
Suhas U Mate
Whole-time Director
Abhay K Patil
Company Secretary
Vijay Krishna Madadi
Nominee (APIDC)
R Jayaram
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Vybra Automet Limited (Vybra) was incorporated in 1984.The Company is engaged in forgings activities. It supplies components mainly to the automobile manufacturers, including Tata Motors Ltd., Maruti Udyog Limited, Honda Siel Power Product Limited and Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd (ACGL). Its product portfolio includes flange yokes, gear shifter forks, long and short forks, connecting rods and caps, crank shaft, link, stub axles, steering arm, steering lever and engine mounting arm and slag adjuster body.
