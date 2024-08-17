iifl-logo-icon 1
Vybra Automet Ltd Share Price

6
(2.04%)
Aug 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Vybra Automet Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

6

Prev. Close

5.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

6

Day's Low

6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vybra Automet Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vybra Automet Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vybra Automet Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:27 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.78%

Institutions: 0.77%

Non-Institutions: 84.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vybra Automet Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

12.94

12.94

15.2

12.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.36

16.31

11.72

9

Net Worth

4.58

29.25

26.92

21.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

7.76

64.06

50.56

29.97

yoy growth (%)

-87.87

26.68

68.69

Raw materials

-19.86

-40.44

-25.37

-13.82

As % of sales

255.68

63.12

50.17

46.11

Employee costs

-2.63

-7.17

-6.86

-5.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-24.66

-7.62

0.15

-11.29

Depreciation

-3.58

-3.5

-3.22

-3.06

Tax paid

0

-1.25

0.47

4.81

Working capital

-20.63

-1.72

15.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.87

26.68

68.69

Op profit growth

-398.34

-4.29

630.16

EBIT growth

-837.89

-15.37

-278.47

Net profit growth

-1,128.7

25.71

-129.45

No Record Found

Vybra Automet Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vybra Automet Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Prashant Kunjappa Nambiar

Chairman & Managing Director

Vilas Vitthal Valunj

Director

Vikram Desai

Director

Santosh B Pandit

Director

Suhas U Mate

Whole-time Director

Abhay K Patil

Company Secretary

Vijay Krishna Madadi

Nominee (APIDC)

R Jayaram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vybra Automet Ltd

Summary

Vybra Automet Limited (Vybra) was incorporated in 1984.The Company is engaged in forgings activities. It supplies components mainly to the automobile manufacturers, including Tata Motors Ltd., Maruti Udyog Limited, Honda Siel Power Product Limited and Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd (ACGL). Its product portfolio includes flange yokes, gear shifter forks, long and short forks, connecting rods and caps, crank shaft, link, stub axles, steering arm, steering lever and engine mounting arm and slag adjuster body.
