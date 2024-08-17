Summary

Vybra Automet Limited (Vybra) was incorporated in 1984.The Company is engaged in forgings activities. It supplies components mainly to the automobile manufacturers, including Tata Motors Ltd., Maruti Udyog Limited, Honda Siel Power Product Limited and Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd (ACGL). Its product portfolio includes flange yokes, gear shifter forks, long and short forks, connecting rods and caps, crank shaft, link, stub axles, steering arm, steering lever and engine mounting arm and slag adjuster body.

Read More