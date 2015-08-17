Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
7.76
64.06
50.56
29.97
yoy growth (%)
-87.87
26.68
68.69
Raw materials
-19.86
-40.44
-25.37
-13.82
As % of sales
255.68
63.12
50.17
46.11
Employee costs
-2.63
-7.17
-6.86
-5.18
As % of sales
33.91
11.19
13.56
17.29
Other costs
-4.56
-9.98
-11.57
-10.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.69
15.58
22.89
33.5
Operating profit
-19.29
6.46
6.75
0.92
OPM
-248.28
10.09
13.35
3.08
Depreciation
-3.58
-3.5
-3.22
-3.06
Interest expense
-1.83
-10.71
-3.49
-9.24
Other income
0.04
0.13
0.11
0.09
Profit before tax
-24.66
-7.62
0.15
-11.29
Taxes
0
-1.25
0.47
4.81
Tax rate
0
16.5
297.64
-42.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-24.66
-8.88
0.62
-6.47
Exceptional items
0
11.28
1.27
0
Net profit
-24.66
2.39
1.9
-6.47
yoy growth (%)
-1,128.7
25.71
-129.45
NPM
-317.45
3.74
3.77
-21.6
