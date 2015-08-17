iifl-logo-icon 1
Vybra Automet Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6
(2.04%)
Aug 17, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

7.76

64.06

50.56

29.97

yoy growth (%)

-87.87

26.68

68.69

Raw materials

-19.86

-40.44

-25.37

-13.82

As % of sales

255.68

63.12

50.17

46.11

Employee costs

-2.63

-7.17

-6.86

-5.18

As % of sales

33.91

11.19

13.56

17.29

Other costs

-4.56

-9.98

-11.57

-10.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.69

15.58

22.89

33.5

Operating profit

-19.29

6.46

6.75

0.92

OPM

-248.28

10.09

13.35

3.08

Depreciation

-3.58

-3.5

-3.22

-3.06

Interest expense

-1.83

-10.71

-3.49

-9.24

Other income

0.04

0.13

0.11

0.09

Profit before tax

-24.66

-7.62

0.15

-11.29

Taxes

0

-1.25

0.47

4.81

Tax rate

0

16.5

297.64

-42.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-24.66

-8.88

0.62

-6.47

Exceptional items

0

11.28

1.27

0

Net profit

-24.66

2.39

1.9

-6.47

yoy growth (%)

-1,128.7

25.71

-129.45

NPM

-317.45

3.74

3.77

-21.6

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

