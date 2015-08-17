Vybra Automet Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-24.66
-7.62
0.15
-11.29
Depreciation
-3.58
-3.5
-3.22
-3.06
Tax paid
0
-1.25
0.47
4.81
Working capital
-20.63
-1.72
15.79
Other operating items
Operating
-48.87
-14.11
13.19
Capital expenditure
0
1.99
10.14
Free cash flow
-48.87
-12.12
23.33
Equity raised
32.61
30.83
25.12
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
26.6
13.2
29.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.33
31.91
77.9
