Vybra Automet Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Aug 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Vybra Automet Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-24.66

-7.62

0.15

-11.29

Depreciation

-3.58

-3.5

-3.22

-3.06

Tax paid

0

-1.25

0.47

4.81

Working capital

-20.63

-1.72

15.79

Other operating items

Operating

-48.87

-14.11

13.19

Capital expenditure

0

1.99

10.14

Free cash flow

-48.87

-12.12

23.33

Equity raised

32.61

30.83

25.12

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

26.6

13.2

29.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.33

31.91

77.9

