Wallfort Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.69
9.69
9.69
9.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.42
109.88
104.37
98.9
Net Worth
149.11
119.57
114.06
108.59
Minority Interest
Debt
0
2.06
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.19
3.21
3.7
5.97
Total Liabilities
152.3
124.84
117.76
114.56
Fixed Assets
2.11
1.81
1.46
1.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
107.5
91.4
84.64
83.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.02
7.81
7.34
10.29
Networking Capital
6.42
2.74
5.48
5.33
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.12
0.68
1.12
0.44
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
15.11
7.36
6.28
6.3
Sundry Creditors
-6.91
-2.97
-0.98
-0.39
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.9
-2.33
-0.94
-1.02
Cash
30.24
21.08
18.85
14.32
Total Assets
152.29
124.84
117.77
114.56
