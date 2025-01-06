Wallfort Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.6
-4.41
-10
9.92
Other operating items
Operating
0.6
-4.41
-10
9.92
Capital expenditure
0.46
0.01
-3.61
0.22
Free cash flow
1.07
-4.4
-13.61
10.15
Equity raised
181.43
188.51
208.04
194.03
Investing
17.98
-26.87
15.64
0.64
Financing
-1.98
6.98
-0.22
0.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
198.5
164.22
209.85
205.1
