Wallfort Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

201.45
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Wallfort Financial Services Ltd

Wallfort Fin. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.6

-4.41

-10

9.92

Other operating items

Operating

0.6

-4.41

-10

9.92

Capital expenditure

0.46

0.01

-3.61

0.22

Free cash flow

1.07

-4.4

-13.61

10.15

Equity raised

181.43

188.51

208.04

194.03

Investing

17.98

-26.87

15.64

0.64

Financing

-1.98

6.98

-0.22

0.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

198.5

164.22

209.85

205.1

Wallfort Fin. : related Articles

No Record Found



IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now




