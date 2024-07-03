Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹219.75
Prev. Close₹212.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.41
Day's High₹219.75
Day's Low₹201.45
52 Week's High₹254.9
52 Week's Low₹90.7
Book Value₹188.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)195.21
P/E5.26
EPS40.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.69
9.69
9.69
9.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.42
109.88
104.37
98.9
Net Worth
149.11
119.57
114.06
108.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.6
-4.41
-10
9.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Deepak Lahoti
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Bharadia
Whole-time Director
Manoj Bharadia
Independent Director
Sangeeta Bharadia
Company Secretary
Nehal Savala
Independent Director
Ramkishore Ramjivanji Darak
Independent Director
Niraj Kumar Totla
Non Executive Director
Ekta Aagam Sanghavi
Reports by Wallfort Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd was established in November 1994 in Mumbai, Maharashtra and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business dated 12 January, 1995. The Company was promoted by Mr Manoj R Bharadia, Mr Anil G Jain and Mr Ashok Bharadia. They all have prior experience in Investment and Broking business.The Company was allotted the in principle membership of the capital market segment of the National Stock Exchange. The Company is presently engaged in the business of providing brokerage services to equity market participants comprising of both retail and institutional category clients. Through in-house research team, it aim to provide insight and to add value to institutional clients. The provision of generating investment ideas, providing access to company management and finding a reliable counter party to any transaction lie at the core of offering. Research aims to provide differentiated, value added advice to institutional clients.The Company is a provider of broking and other allied financial services juxtaposed with research and investment advisory both in the cash and derivative segment. Institutional Stockbroking business incorporates Equity Research and Trading. It is empanelled with 90 institutions, which includes most of the big banks, Mutual Funds and Financial Institution. It provides comprehensive research on individual stocks, as well as sector-based and thematic work.The object of the current issue is to consolidate the capital base and to augmen
Read More
The Wallfort Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹201.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd is ₹195.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd is 5.26 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wallfort Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd is ₹90.7 and ₹254.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.92%, 3 Years at 55.04%, 1 Year at 128.01%, 6 Month at 81.24%, 3 Month at 37.29% and 1 Month at 14.93%.
