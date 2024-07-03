iifl-logo-icon 1
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd Share Price

201.45
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open219.75
  • Day's High219.75
  • 52 Wk High254.9
  • Prev. Close212.05
  • Day's Low201.45
  • 52 Wk Low 90.7
  • Turnover (lac)19.41
  • P/E5.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value188.98
  • EPS40.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)195.21
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

219.75

Prev. Close

212.05

Turnover(Lac.)

19.41

Day's High

219.75

Day's Low

201.45

52 Week's High

254.9

52 Week's Low

90.7

Book Value

188.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

195.21

P/E

5.26

EPS

40.31

Divi. Yield

0

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

17 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 25.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.69

9.69

9.69

9.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

139.42

109.88

104.37

98.9

Net Worth

149.11

119.57

114.06

108.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.6

-4.41

-10

9.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wallfort Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Deepak Lahoti

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Bharadia

Whole-time Director

Manoj Bharadia

Independent Director

Sangeeta Bharadia

Company Secretary

Nehal Savala

Independent Director

Ramkishore Ramjivanji Darak

Independent Director

Niraj Kumar Totla

Non Executive Director

Ekta Aagam Sanghavi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wallfort Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd was established in November 1994 in Mumbai, Maharashtra and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business dated 12 January, 1995. The Company was promoted by Mr Manoj R Bharadia, Mr Anil G Jain and Mr Ashok Bharadia. They all have prior experience in Investment and Broking business.The Company was allotted the in principle membership of the capital market segment of the National Stock Exchange. The Company is presently engaged in the business of providing brokerage services to equity market participants comprising of both retail and institutional category clients. Through in-house research team, it aim to provide insight and to add value to institutional clients. The provision of generating investment ideas, providing access to company management and finding a reliable counter party to any transaction lie at the core of offering. Research aims to provide differentiated, value added advice to institutional clients.The Company is a provider of broking and other allied financial services juxtaposed with research and investment advisory both in the cash and derivative segment. Institutional Stockbroking business incorporates Equity Research and Trading. It is empanelled with 90 institutions, which includes most of the big banks, Mutual Funds and Financial Institution. It provides comprehensive research on individual stocks, as well as sector-based and thematic work.The object of the current issue is to consolidate the capital base and to augmen
Company FAQs

What is the Wallfort Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Wallfort Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹201.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd is ₹195.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd is 5.26 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wallfort Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd is ₹90.7 and ₹254.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd?

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.92%, 3 Years at 55.04%, 1 Year at 128.01%, 6 Month at 81.24%, 3 Month at 37.29% and 1 Month at 14.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wallfort Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Wallfort Financial Services Ltd

