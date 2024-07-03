Summary

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd was established in November 1994 in Mumbai, Maharashtra and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business dated 12 January, 1995. The Company was promoted by Mr Manoj R Bharadia, Mr Anil G Jain and Mr Ashok Bharadia. They all have prior experience in Investment and Broking business.The Company was allotted the in principle membership of the capital market segment of the National Stock Exchange. The Company is presently engaged in the business of providing brokerage services to equity market participants comprising of both retail and institutional category clients. Through in-house research team, it aim to provide insight and to add value to institutional clients. The provision of generating investment ideas, providing access to company management and finding a reliable counter party to any transaction lie at the core of offering. Research aims to provide differentiated, value added advice to institutional clients.The Company is a provider of broking and other allied financial services juxtaposed with research and investment advisory both in the cash and derivative segment. Institutional Stockbroking business incorporates Equity Research and Trading. It is empanelled with 90 institutions, which includes most of the big banks, Mutual Funds and Financial Institution. It provides comprehensive research on individual stocks, as well as sector-based and thematic work.The object of the current issue is to consolidate the capital base and to augmen

Read More