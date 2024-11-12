Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

WALLFORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are enclosing herewith notice of the meeting of the Board of Directors for approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30th 2024. Kindly take the above on your record. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we enclose the following: 1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 2) Limited review report An extract of the results would be published in the newspaper in accordance with the listing regulations. The said Result may be accessed on the Companys Website https://www.wallfort.com and may also be accessed on the Stock Exchange Website https://www.bseindia.com. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2:00 pm. and concluded at 4:00pm. Please find the above in order and take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

WALLFORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are enclosing herewith notice of the meeting of the Board of Directors for approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the unaudited Financial Result for quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR),2015 we enclose the following: 1) Unaudited Financial Result for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 2) Limited Review Report The meeting of the board of the Directors of the company commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:15 p.m. Please find the above in order and take the same on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

WALLFORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31st 2024. We wish to inform that the Board of directors , at its meeting held today has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we enclose the following 1. Audited Financial Results and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2) Auditors Report Please find the above in order and take the same on your records. Read less.. We hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 28th May, 2024 have approved appointment of Priti J Sheth and Associates as Secretarial Auditor for conducting Secretarial Audit for the F Y 2024-25. Details pursuant to SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 with respect to aforesaid appointment is enclosed herewith. Please take the same on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 10th April, 2024 pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit Committee, had appointed M/s. Rashmi Jain and Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 157588W), as Internal Auditor of the Company w.e.f 01 April, 2024

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

WALLFORT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are enclosing herewith notice of the meeting of the Board of Directors for approval of the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31st 2023. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we enclose the following- 1) Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 2) Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024