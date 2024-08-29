iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd AGM

176.05
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:46:00 PM

Wallfort Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202423 Aug 2024
Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of Newspaper advertisement published on 23rd August, 2024, in compliance with Circular No. 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in Mumbai Lakshdeep (Mumbai edition Marathi) and Financial Express (Mumbai Edition English) respectively, intimating that the Twenty Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 4:00 pm (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing of Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulation 2015, we submit herewith the Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 4:00pm IST through video conferencing (VC) and other Audio Video Means (OAVM) Please take the smae on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Pursusant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the summary of proceedings of 29th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday 25th September, 2024 at 4:00 P.M (IST) through video conferencing/ other audio visual means , to transact the business mentioned in the notice of the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)

Wallfort Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wallfort Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.