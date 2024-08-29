Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of Newspaper advertisement published on 23rd August, 2024, in compliance with Circular No. 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in Mumbai Lakshdeep (Mumbai edition Marathi) and Financial Express (Mumbai Edition English) respectively, intimating that the Twenty Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 4:00 pm (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing of Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulation 2015, we submit herewith the Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 4:00pm IST through video conferencing (VC) and other Audio Video Means (OAVM) Please take the smae on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Pursusant to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the summary of proceedings of 29th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday 25th September, 2024 at 4:00 P.M (IST) through video conferencing/ other audio visual means , to transact the business mentioned in the notice of the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)