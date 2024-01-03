Web Element Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.78
6.78
6.78
6.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.22
-0.1
-0.41
-0.56
Net Worth
7
6.68
6.37
6.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.02
6.71
6.4
6.28
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0.02
Networking Capital
5.71
5.82
5.91
5.93
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.26
0.26
0.19
0.29
Debtor Days
89.63
Other Current Assets
5.53
5.65
5.89
5.73
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.02
-0.15
-0.07
Creditor Days
21.63
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
1.21
0.81
0.42
0.25
Total Assets
7.01
6.72
6.4
6.28
No Record Found
