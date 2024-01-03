Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.18
1.5
1.41
1
yoy growth (%)
-21.32
6.12
40.09
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.71
-0.77
-0.74
As % of sales
39.45
47.84
54.87
73.3
Other costs
-0.58
-0.79
-0.56
-0.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.63
52.98
40.19
41.61
Operating profit
0.12
-0.01
0.06
-0.15
OPM
10.9
-0.82
4.93
-14.92
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
0
Other income
0.04
0.12
0.12
0.11
Profit before tax
0.14
0.09
0.17
-0.04
Taxes
-0.12
-0.02
-0.15
0.01
Tax rate
-83.17
-26.76
-87.62
-28.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.06
0.02
-0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.06
0.02
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
-64.64
218.58
-173.41
-228.2
NPM
2.08
4.63
1.54
-2.94
