Web Element Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Web Element Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Web Element Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Oct, 2024

16 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:35 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.90%

Non-Promoter- 7.39%

Institutions: 7.38%

Non-Institutions: 70.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Web Element Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.78

6.78

6.78

6.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.22

-0.1

-0.41

-0.56

Net Worth

7

6.68

6.37

6.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.18

1.5

1.41

1

yoy growth (%)

-21.32

6.12

40.09

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.71

-0.77

-0.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.14

0.09

0.17

-0.04

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.02

-0.15

0.01

Working capital

2.79

0.12

0.19

1.69

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.32

6.12

40.09

0

Op profit growth

-1,139.23

-117.74

-146.34

56.08

EBIT growth

44.64

-44.63

-568.59

-272.06

Net profit growth

-64.64

218.58

-173.41

-228.2

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Web Element Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Web Element Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Shailesh Becharbhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Yadvendersingh Sukhpalsingh Kanwar

Director & CFO

Shrena Kalpesh Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arihant Bhansali

Registered Office

301 Corporate Arena Goregaon-W,

Off Aarey Piramal Cross Road,

Maharashtra - 400062

Tel: 91-22-67828282

Website: http://www.webelementinc.com

Email: info@webelementinc.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Web Element Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Web Element Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Web Element Solutions Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Web Element Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Web Element Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Web Element Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Web Element Solutions Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Web Element Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Web Element Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Web Element Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Web Element Solutions Ltd?

Web Element Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Web Element Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Web Element Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

