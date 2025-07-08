Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.78
6.78
6.78
6.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.22
-0.1
-0.41
-0.56
Net Worth
7
6.68
6.37
6.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.18
1.5
1.41
1
yoy growth (%)
-21.32
6.12
40.09
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.71
-0.77
-0.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.14
0.09
0.17
-0.04
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.02
-0.15
0.01
Working capital
2.79
0.12
0.19
1.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.32
6.12
40.09
0
Op profit growth
-1,139.23
-117.74
-146.34
56.08
EBIT growth
44.64
-44.63
-568.59
-272.06
Net profit growth
-64.64
218.58
-173.41
-228.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Shailesh Becharbhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Yadvendersingh Sukhpalsingh Kanwar
Director & CFO
Shrena Kalpesh Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arihant Bhansali
301 Corporate Arena Goregaon-W,
Off Aarey Piramal Cross Road,
Maharashtra - 400062
Tel: 91-22-67828282
Website: http://www.webelementinc.com
Email: info@webelementinc.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
