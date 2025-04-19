iifl-logo
Web Element Solutions Ltd EGM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

08/07/2024calendar-icon
08/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM26 Mar 202519 Apr 2025
The Board considered and approved the 1. Notice for convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) 2. An Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be convened on Saturday,19th April, 2025 at 2.00 pm at 2nd Floor, Satwant Villa 2, Aarey Road, Behind Delux Xerox Center, Goregaon West, Mumbai - 400104. 3. Ms. Hansa Gaggar, (CoP No.: 21614), Practicing Company Secretary, is appointed as the Scrutinizer . 4. Cut-off date for determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting shall be Saturday, 12th April, 2025 5. Authorized Mrs. Shrena Shah, Director & CFO of the Company to held the EGM in proper course and time given in EGM Notice. This is to further inform you that the Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 pm and concluded at 3.50 pm The summary of proceedings of EGM held on Saturday 19th April, 2025 at 2.00 pm at Registered office of the Company is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2025) PFA the Voting results along with Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.04.2025)

Web Element Solutions Ltd: Related News

