Web Element Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.14
0.09
0.17
-0.04
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.02
-0.15
0.01
Working capital
2.79
0.12
0.19
1.69
Other operating items
Operating
2.79
0.18
0.2
1.65
Capital expenditure
0
0.07
0
0.07
Free cash flow
2.8
0.25
0.2
1.72
Equity raised
-1.17
-1.3
-1.35
5.63
Investing
0
0
0
0.02
Financing
0.09
0.22
0.26
0.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.71
-0.83
-0.88
8.29
