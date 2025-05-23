Board Meeting 23 May 2025 16 May 2025

Web Element Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Web Element Solutions Limited schedule to be held on 23rd May 2025 at 4.30 P.M. at its Registered office at 2nd Floor Satwant Villa 2 Aarey Road Nr. Goregaon Railway Subway Goregaon (W) Mumbai-400 104 Maharashtra at to inter-alia transacts the follow in matters: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Result for the Half Year ended and Year ended on 31st March 2025. 2. To Consider and approve the Audit Report on the Standalone Audited Financial Result for the Half Year ended and Year ended on 31st March 2025. 3. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. The board of directors of Web Element Solutions Limited held on 23rd may 2025 at Registered office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :23.05.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2025 26 Mar 2025

The Board considered and approved the 1. Notice for convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) 2. An Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be convened on Saturday,19th April, 2025 at 2.00 pm at 2nd Floor, Satwant Villa 2, Aarey Road, Behind Delux Xerox Center, Goregaon West, Mumbai - 400104. 3. Ms. Hansa Gaggar, (CoP No.: 21614), Practicing Company Secretary, is appointed as the Scrutinizer . 4. Cut-off date for determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting shall be Saturday, 12th April, 2025 5. Authorized Mrs. Shrena Shah, Director & CFO of the Company to held the EGM in proper course and time given in EGM Notice. This is to further inform you that the Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 pm and concluded at 3.50 pm

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2025 20 Jan 2025

The Board inter-alia considered and approved the following items: 1. Appointment of Mr. Abhishek Shashikant Agrawal (DIN: 03052720) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of One year with effect from 20th January,2025 to 19th January, 2026, subject to the approval of the members. 2. Appointment of Mr. Lalit Kumar Tapadia (DIN: 08117881) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of One year with effect from 20th January,2025 to 19th January, 2026, subject to the approval of the members. 3. The Board of Directors has reconstituted the Committees effective from conclusion of the meeting of Board of Directors held on today i.e 20th January, 2024, Pursuant to appointment of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director, the Committees were reconstituted. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.01.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Web Element Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Web Element Solutions Limited schedule to be held on 13th November 2024 at 4:30 P.M. at its Registered office at 02nd Floor Satwant Villa Aarey Road Nr Goregaon Railway Subway Goregaon (W) Mumbai-400104 at to inter-alia transacts the follow in matters: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Result for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To Consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Result for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. 3. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. We are pleased to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 13/11/2024 at the registered office of the Company and the Board Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended 30/09/2024 and to approved and adopt the Limited Review Report for the Half Year Ended 30/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024