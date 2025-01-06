Welcast Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.53
-1.4
-0.05
2.26
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.42
-1.33
-0.89
Tax paid
0.04
-0.41
-0.21
-0.66
Working capital
2.44
-1.58
-2.13
5.35
Other operating items
Operating
0.86
-4.83
-3.72
6.04
Capital expenditure
1.88
0.01
1.26
0.6
Free cash flow
2.74
-4.82
-2.46
6.64
Equity raised
64.49
67.72
66.69
62.43
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.63
-0.53
-1
5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.12
Net in cash
66.6
62.37
63.22
74.2
