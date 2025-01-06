iifl-logo-icon 1
Welcast Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,335
(0.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Welcast Steels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.53

-1.4

-0.05

2.26

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.42

-1.33

-0.89

Tax paid

0.04

-0.41

-0.21

-0.66

Working capital

2.44

-1.58

-2.13

5.35

Other operating items

Operating

0.86

-4.83

-3.72

6.04

Capital expenditure

1.88

0.01

1.26

0.6

Free cash flow

2.74

-4.82

-2.46

6.64

Equity raised

64.49

67.72

66.69

62.43

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.63

-0.53

-1

5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.12

Net in cash

66.6

62.37

63.22

74.2

