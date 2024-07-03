SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,325
Prev. Close₹1,330
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.13
Day's High₹1,335
Day's Low₹1,312
52 Week's High₹1,861.85
52 Week's Low₹1,200
Book Value₹616.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)85.44
P/E44.03
EPS30.21
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.64
0.64
0.64
0.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.67
34.67
31.88
32.12
Net Worth
40.31
35.31
32.52
32.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
85.97
97.95
150.01
233.84
yoy growth (%)
-12.23
-34.7
-35.84
16.15
Raw materials
-57.36
-57.64
-89.7
-154.5
As % of sales
66.72
58.85
59.79
66.07
Employee costs
-6.94
-8.76
-9.89
-9.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.53
-1.4
-0.05
2.26
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.42
-1.33
-0.89
Tax paid
0.04
-0.41
-0.21
-0.66
Working capital
2.44
-1.58
-2.13
5.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.23
-34.7
-35.84
16.15
Op profit growth
-99.18
-118.13
-72.79
13.43
EBIT growth
-67.65
-480.93
-88.8
7.9
Net profit growth
-73
592.39
-116.49
-9.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Bhadresh K Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S N Jetheliya
Non Executive Director
Khushali Samip Solanki
Additional Director
Rajan Ramkrishna Harivallabhdas
Additional Director
PIYUSH BALVANTLAL SHAH
Additional Director
Sanjay Majmudar
Additional Director
Pradip R Shah
Summary
Incorporated in February, 1972, Welcast Steels Ltd (WSL) manufactures and markets a wide range of High Chrome Grinding Media Balls which are used in the process of Crushing/Grinding in the Cement, Mining and Thermal Power Plants. At present, the Companys manufacturing capacity is 42,000 p.a. of High Chrome Grinding Media Balls.The Company employs alloy-casting process for manufacture of the products, which require designing of alloys in relation to end application. The casting process is followed by precision heat treatment to develop required end properties. Therefore, Company can generally be classified as a foundry. Since the Companys products are used in the cement, mining and thermal power plants, the market prospects are linked with the requirement of these industries.The Indian Cement Industry has been facing excess capacity in the recent past due to sluggish demand. The Cement Industry, having grown its capacity upto 300 Million Tonnes P.A. got into a phase of consolidation with the new capacity additions having slowed down.Apart from these, the Company services the cement, mining industries and thermal power plants in India. It is also servicing the replacement and new capex requirements of coal fired thermal power plants and thus directly catering to the power sector.During 96-97, the company has upgraded its heat treatment technology. It has entered into technical collaboration with Magotteaux International, Belgium, for manufacturing grinding media of internationa
The Welcast Steels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1335 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welcast Steels Ltd is ₹85.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Welcast Steels Ltd is 44.03 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welcast Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welcast Steels Ltd is ₹1200 and ₹1861.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Welcast Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.13%, 3 Years at 49.63%, 1 Year at -11.33%, 6 Month at -9.73%, 3 Month at -2.43% and 1 Month at -1.49%.
