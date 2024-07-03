iifl-logo-icon 1
Welcast Steels Ltd Share Price

1,335
(0.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,325
  • Day's High1,335
  • 52 Wk High1,861.85
  • Prev. Close1,330
  • Day's Low1,312
  • 52 Wk Low 1,200
  • Turnover (lac)2.13
  • P/E44.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value616.75
  • EPS30.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)85.44
  • Div. Yield0.19
No Records Found

Welcast Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Welcast Steels Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2024

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Welcast Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Welcast Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Welcast Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.64

0.64

0.64

0.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.67

34.67

31.88

32.12

Net Worth

40.31

35.31

32.52

32.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

85.97

97.95

150.01

233.84

yoy growth (%)

-12.23

-34.7

-35.84

16.15

Raw materials

-57.36

-57.64

-89.7

-154.5

As % of sales

66.72

58.85

59.79

66.07

Employee costs

-6.94

-8.76

-9.89

-9.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.53

-1.4

-0.05

2.26

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.42

-1.33

-0.89

Tax paid

0.04

-0.41

-0.21

-0.66

Working capital

2.44

-1.58

-2.13

5.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.23

-34.7

-35.84

16.15

Op profit growth

-99.18

-118.13

-72.79

13.43

EBIT growth

-67.65

-480.93

-88.8

7.9

Net profit growth

-73

592.39

-116.49

-9.71

No Record Found

Welcast Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Welcast Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Bhadresh K Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S N Jetheliya

Non Executive Director

Khushali Samip Solanki

Additional Director

Rajan Ramkrishna Harivallabhdas

Additional Director

PIYUSH BALVANTLAL SHAH

Additional Director

Sanjay Majmudar

Additional Director

Pradip R Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Welcast Steels Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in February, 1972, Welcast Steels Ltd (WSL) manufactures and markets a wide range of High Chrome Grinding Media Balls which are used in the process of Crushing/Grinding in the Cement, Mining and Thermal Power Plants. At present, the Companys manufacturing capacity is 42,000 p.a. of High Chrome Grinding Media Balls.The Company employs alloy-casting process for manufacture of the products, which require designing of alloys in relation to end application. The casting process is followed by precision heat treatment to develop required end properties. Therefore, Company can generally be classified as a foundry. Since the Companys products are used in the cement, mining and thermal power plants, the market prospects are linked with the requirement of these industries.The Indian Cement Industry has been facing excess capacity in the recent past due to sluggish demand. The Cement Industry, having grown its capacity upto 300 Million Tonnes P.A. got into a phase of consolidation with the new capacity additions having slowed down.Apart from these, the Company services the cement, mining industries and thermal power plants in India. It is also servicing the replacement and new capex requirements of coal fired thermal power plants and thus directly catering to the power sector.During 96-97, the company has upgraded its heat treatment technology. It has entered into technical collaboration with Magotteaux International, Belgium, for manufacturing grinding media of internationa
Company FAQs

What is the Welcast Steels Ltd share price today?

The Welcast Steels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1335 today.

What is the Market Cap of Welcast Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welcast Steels Ltd is ₹85.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Welcast Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Welcast Steels Ltd is 44.03 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Welcast Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welcast Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welcast Steels Ltd is ₹1200 and ₹1861.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Welcast Steels Ltd?

Welcast Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.13%, 3 Years at 49.63%, 1 Year at -11.33%, 6 Month at -9.73%, 3 Month at -2.43% and 1 Month at -1.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Welcast Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Welcast Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.85 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 25.14 %

