|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Sep 2024
|13 May 2024
|It is hereby informed that the Company has fixed book closure from Tuesday, 27th August 2024 to Monday, 2nd September, 2024 for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend Rs. 2.50 (@25%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith Notice of Annual General Meeting (including e-voting instructions) alongwith Annual Report 2023-24 of the Company, which is also being sent through electronic mode to the members as per the circulars from Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
