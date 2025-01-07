iifl-logo-icon 1
Welcast Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,316
(-1.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

85.97

97.95

150.01

233.84

yoy growth (%)

-12.23

-34.7

-35.84

16.15

Raw materials

-57.36

-57.64

-89.7

-154.5

As % of sales

66.72

58.85

59.79

66.07

Employee costs

-6.94

-8.76

-9.89

-9.76

As % of sales

8.08

8.94

6.59

4.17

Other costs

-21.66

-31.68

-49.6

-66.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.19

32.35

33.06

28.46

Operating profit

0

-0.14

0.81

2.99

OPM

0

-0.15

0.54

1.28

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.42

-1.33

-0.89

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.28

-0.34

-0.36

Other income

0.72

0.45

0.81

0.52

Profit before tax

-0.53

-1.4

-0.05

2.26

Taxes

0.04

-0.41

-0.21

-0.66

Tax rate

-8.61

29.83

419.56

-29.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.49

-1.82

-0.26

1.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.49

-1.82

-0.26

1.59

yoy growth (%)

-73

592.39

-116.49

-9.71

NPM

-0.57

-1.85

-0.17

0.68

