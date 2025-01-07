Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
85.97
97.95
150.01
233.84
yoy growth (%)
-12.23
-34.7
-35.84
16.15
Raw materials
-57.36
-57.64
-89.7
-154.5
As % of sales
66.72
58.85
59.79
66.07
Employee costs
-6.94
-8.76
-9.89
-9.76
As % of sales
8.08
8.94
6.59
4.17
Other costs
-21.66
-31.68
-49.6
-66.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.19
32.35
33.06
28.46
Operating profit
0
-0.14
0.81
2.99
OPM
0
-0.15
0.54
1.28
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.42
-1.33
-0.89
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.28
-0.34
-0.36
Other income
0.72
0.45
0.81
0.52
Profit before tax
-0.53
-1.4
-0.05
2.26
Taxes
0.04
-0.41
-0.21
-0.66
Tax rate
-8.61
29.83
419.56
-29.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.49
-1.82
-0.26
1.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.49
-1.82
-0.26
1.59
yoy growth (%)
-73
592.39
-116.49
-9.71
NPM
-0.57
-1.85
-0.17
0.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.