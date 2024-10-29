Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

WELCAST STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter/Half Year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

WELCAST STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 4 May 2024

WELCAST STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend divided if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board has recommended dividend of Rs. 2.50 (@25%) per Equity Share of Face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up for financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024