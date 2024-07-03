Welcast Steels Ltd Summary

Incorporated in February, 1972, Welcast Steels Ltd (WSL) manufactures and markets a wide range of High Chrome Grinding Media Balls which are used in the process of Crushing/Grinding in the Cement, Mining and Thermal Power Plants. At present, the Companys manufacturing capacity is 42,000 p.a. of High Chrome Grinding Media Balls.The Company employs alloy-casting process for manufacture of the products, which require designing of alloys in relation to end application. The casting process is followed by precision heat treatment to develop required end properties. Therefore, Company can generally be classified as a foundry. Since the Companys products are used in the cement, mining and thermal power plants, the market prospects are linked with the requirement of these industries.The Indian Cement Industry has been facing excess capacity in the recent past due to sluggish demand. The Cement Industry, having grown its capacity upto 300 Million Tonnes P.A. got into a phase of consolidation with the new capacity additions having slowed down.Apart from these, the Company services the cement, mining industries and thermal power plants in India. It is also servicing the replacement and new capex requirements of coal fired thermal power plants and thus directly catering to the power sector.During 96-97, the company has upgraded its heat treatment technology. It has entered into technical collaboration with Magotteaux International, Belgium, for manufacturing grinding media of international standard for the mining industry to boost its exports.The Company increased the manufacturing capacity, resulting an expansion by 42,000 tons p.a. in 2005-06.The Cement Industry has practically use the High Chrome consumable wear parts, whereas in the mining industry migration from the use of conventional method using forged grinding balls to the use of High Chrome Grinding Media is still in progress. Estimated annual consumption of Grinding Media for the mining segment is 2.50 million tons with around 20% of the same migrating from the conventional usage of forged castings to High Chrome.