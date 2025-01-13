iifl-logo-icon 1
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

10.62
(-4.92%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:43:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.44

13.44

12.12

12.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.1

-11.92

-12.03

-12.05

Net Worth

1.34

1.52

0.08

0.06

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.34

1.52

0.08

0.06

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.06

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.17

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.3

1.29

0.03

0.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.33

1.3

0.03

0.03

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.01

0

0

Cash

0.02

0

0.07

0.05

Total Assets

1.34

1.52

0.1

0.08

