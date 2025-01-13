Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.44
13.44
12.12
12.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.1
-11.92
-12.03
-12.05
Net Worth
1.34
1.52
0.08
0.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.34
1.52
0.08
0.06
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.06
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.17
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.3
1.29
0.03
0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.33
1.3
0.03
0.03
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.01
0
0
Cash
0.02
0
0.07
0.05
Total Assets
1.34
1.52
0.1
0.08
