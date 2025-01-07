Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.1
0.13
0.08
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-21.23
61.57
65
-44.19
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
0
As % of sales
12.28
6.3
10.18
0
Other costs
-0.06
-0.07
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
65.25
52.51
101.67
141
Operating profit
0.02
0.05
0
-0.02
OPM
22.45
41.18
-11.85
-41
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.02
0.05
0
-0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.05
0
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.05
0
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
-57.2
-684.21
-51.13
-169.92
NPM
22.45
41.33
-11.43
-38.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.