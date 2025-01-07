iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.88
(-4.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.1

0.13

0.08

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-21.23

61.57

65

-44.19

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

0

As % of sales

12.28

6.3

10.18

0

Other costs

-0.06

-0.07

-0.08

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

65.25

52.51

101.67

141

Operating profit

0.02

0.05

0

-0.02

OPM

22.45

41.18

-11.85

-41

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.02

0.05

0

-0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.05

0

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.05

0

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

-57.2

-684.21

-51.13

-169.92

NPM

22.45

41.33

-11.43

-38.6

Welcure Drugs : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.