Summary

Incorporated on 4 Jun.92, Welcure Drugs And Pharmaceuticals (WDPL) was promoted by D C Jain, Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain. The promoters have interests in other companies such as Paam Pharmaceuticals, Pioneer Products, Alirox Abrasives, A K Laboratories, etc. WDPL had come out with a Rs 4-cr public issue in Aug.94 to part-finance the Rs 7-cr project to manufacture bulk drugs in Rajasthan and finance investments in a subsidiary, A K Laboratories (AKL). The company has also submitted the letter of offer for a Rs 7.09-cr rights issue of equity shares in Jan.96 to finance its expansion programmes.Products of WDPL include bulk drugs such as ampicillin and trimethoprim, drugs intermediates and pharmaceutical formulations. It has decided to add amoxycillin and cloxacillin to its range with provision to manufacture ibuprofen. It manufactures over a hundred varieties of tablets, capsules and dry syrups, sulpha drugs, vitamins, analgesics, etc. Its subsidiary, AKL, manufactures 6-APA, a key drug intermediate in the manufacture of semi-synthetic penicillin. The company has decided to set up new sections of paediatrics and veterinary drugs and to diversify into ointments and liquid syrups. The new products of the company WELSTAP , X- CLOX , ETHAMBUTOL, RIFA- Z , CETIRIZIN , NORTIN have been well accepted in the market.The Company has entered into a collaboration agreement with a russian company to act as their sole selling agent for a unique medicine Stevioside, an alternate to sugar,

