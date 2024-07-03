iifl-logo-icon 1
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

12.79
(4.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.65
  • Day's High12.83
  • 52 Wk High15.81
  • Prev. Close12.22
  • Day's Low11.61
  • 52 Wk Low 3.76
  • Turnover (lac)33.69
  • P/E94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.05
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)143.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

12.65

Prev. Close

12.22

Turnover(Lac.)

33.69

Day's High

12.83

Day's Low

11.61

52 Week's High

15.81

52 Week's Low

3.76

Book Value

9.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

143.9

P/E

94

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.44

13.44

12.12

12.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.1

-11.92

-12.03

-12.05

Net Worth

1.34

1.52

0.08

0.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.1

0.13

0.08

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-21.23

61.57

65

-44.19

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.02

0.05

0

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

0.03

-0.01

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.23

61.57

65

-44.19

Op profit growth

-57.05

-661.27

-52.28

-174.27

EBIT growth

-57.2

-684.21

-51.13

-169.92

Net profit growth

-57.2

-684.21

-51.13

-169.92

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manowar Ali

Independent Director

Pradeep Dnyaneshwar Terse

Managing Director

Altaf Hussain Shah

Non Executive Director

Deepika Krishnan Iyer

Non Executive Director

Suraj Chagan Solanki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 4 Jun.92, Welcure Drugs And Pharmaceuticals (WDPL) was promoted by D C Jain, Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain. The promoters have interests in other companies such as Paam Pharmaceuticals, Pioneer Products, Alirox Abrasives, A K Laboratories, etc. WDPL had come out with a Rs 4-cr public issue in Aug.94 to part-finance the Rs 7-cr project to manufacture bulk drugs in Rajasthan and finance investments in a subsidiary, A K Laboratories (AKL). The company has also submitted the letter of offer for a Rs 7.09-cr rights issue of equity shares in Jan.96 to finance its expansion programmes.Products of WDPL include bulk drugs such as ampicillin and trimethoprim, drugs intermediates and pharmaceutical formulations. It has decided to add amoxycillin and cloxacillin to its range with provision to manufacture ibuprofen. It manufactures over a hundred varieties of tablets, capsules and dry syrups, sulpha drugs, vitamins, analgesics, etc. Its subsidiary, AKL, manufactures 6-APA, a key drug intermediate in the manufacture of semi-synthetic penicillin. The company has decided to set up new sections of paediatrics and veterinary drugs and to diversify into ointments and liquid syrups. The new products of the company WELSTAP , X- CLOX , ETHAMBUTOL, RIFA- Z , CETIRIZIN , NORTIN have been well accepted in the market.The Company has entered into a collaboration agreement with a russian company to act as their sole selling agent for a unique medicine Stevioside, an alternate to sugar, S
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹143.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 94 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹3.76 and ₹15.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.86%, 3 Years at 18.57%, 1 Year at 198.05%, 6 Month at 120.98%, 3 Month at 58.91% and 1 Month at 51.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

