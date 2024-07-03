Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹12.65
Prev. Close₹12.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.69
Day's High₹12.83
Day's Low₹11.61
52 Week's High₹15.81
52 Week's Low₹3.76
Book Value₹9.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)143.9
P/E94
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.44
13.44
12.12
12.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.1
-11.92
-12.03
-12.05
Net Worth
1.34
1.52
0.08
0.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.1
0.13
0.08
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-21.23
61.57
65
-44.19
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.02
0.05
0
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
0.03
-0.01
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.23
61.57
65
-44.19
Op profit growth
-57.05
-661.27
-52.28
-174.27
EBIT growth
-57.2
-684.21
-51.13
-169.92
Net profit growth
-57.2
-684.21
-51.13
-169.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manowar Ali
Independent Director
Pradeep Dnyaneshwar Terse
Managing Director
Altaf Hussain Shah
Non Executive Director
Deepika Krishnan Iyer
Non Executive Director
Suraj Chagan Solanki
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 4 Jun.92, Welcure Drugs And Pharmaceuticals (WDPL) was promoted by D C Jain, Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain. The promoters have interests in other companies such as Paam Pharmaceuticals, Pioneer Products, Alirox Abrasives, A K Laboratories, etc. WDPL had come out with a Rs 4-cr public issue in Aug.94 to part-finance the Rs 7-cr project to manufacture bulk drugs in Rajasthan and finance investments in a subsidiary, A K Laboratories (AKL). The company has also submitted the letter of offer for a Rs 7.09-cr rights issue of equity shares in Jan.96 to finance its expansion programmes.Products of WDPL include bulk drugs such as ampicillin and trimethoprim, drugs intermediates and pharmaceutical formulations. It has decided to add amoxycillin and cloxacillin to its range with provision to manufacture ibuprofen. It manufactures over a hundred varieties of tablets, capsules and dry syrups, sulpha drugs, vitamins, analgesics, etc. Its subsidiary, AKL, manufactures 6-APA, a key drug intermediate in the manufacture of semi-synthetic penicillin. The company has decided to set up new sections of paediatrics and veterinary drugs and to diversify into ointments and liquid syrups. The new products of the company WELSTAP , X- CLOX , ETHAMBUTOL, RIFA- Z , CETIRIZIN , NORTIN have been well accepted in the market.The Company has entered into a collaboration agreement with a russian company to act as their sole selling agent for a unique medicine Stevioside, an alternate to sugar, S
Read More
The Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹143.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 94 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹3.76 and ₹15.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.86%, 3 Years at 18.57%, 1 Year at 198.05%, 6 Month at 120.98%, 3 Month at 58.91% and 1 Month at 51.43%.
