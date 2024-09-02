AGM 30/09/2024 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) Proceedings of 32nd AGM held on 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Voting Results as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 of the 32nd AGM of the company held on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)