Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. held on today i.e. Monday, 02nd December, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

WELCURE DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 WELCURE DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited held on today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

WELCURE DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Forfeiture of 153900 Partly Paid-up Equity Shares. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

WELCURE DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

WELCURE DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Unaudited Fin Result along with Limited Review Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Conversion of 3,29,99,997 warrants into equal number of equity shares of the Company on preferential basis

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Conversion of 3,30,00,000 warrants into equal number of equity shares of the Company on preferential basis

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Allotment of 9,90,00,000 Fully Convertible Warrants at Issue Price of Rs. 10/- on preferential basis

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

WELCURE DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve with reference to augment of financial resources of the company to increase in authorised share capital of the company and to shift branch office of the company. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. held on today i.e. Monday, June 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

WELCURE DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 WELCURE DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) 2015, we hereby inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on the 28th May, 2024 has heen postponed and reschedule on 30th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Audited Standalone Financial results along with Auditors Report of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

WELCURE DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and Approve the Resignation of M/s BMGS &Associates Accountant of the Company. 2 To consider the Appointment of M/s Gupta Rustagi& Co. Chartered Accountant as the statutory auditor of the company. 3. To Consider and Approve the Resignation of Priti Rajesh Kharwar Additional Non Executive Director 4. To consider the Appointment of Mr. Ashish Abbi as a Non-executive Independent director of the company. outcome of meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

