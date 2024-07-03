Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 4 Jun.92, Welcure Drugs And Pharmaceuticals (WDPL) was promoted by D C Jain, Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain. The promoters have interests in other companies such as Paam Pharmaceuticals, Pioneer Products, Alirox Abrasives, A K Laboratories, etc. WDPL had come out with a Rs 4-cr public issue in Aug.94 to part-finance the Rs 7-cr project to manufacture bulk drugs in Rajasthan and finance investments in a subsidiary, A K Laboratories (AKL). The company has also submitted the letter of offer for a Rs 7.09-cr rights issue of equity shares in Jan.96 to finance its expansion programmes.Products of WDPL include bulk drugs such as ampicillin and trimethoprim, drugs intermediates and pharmaceutical formulations. It has decided to add amoxycillin and cloxacillin to its range with provision to manufacture ibuprofen. It manufactures over a hundred varieties of tablets, capsules and dry syrups, sulpha drugs, vitamins, analgesics, etc. Its subsidiary, AKL, manufactures 6-APA, a key drug intermediate in the manufacture of semi-synthetic penicillin. The company has decided to set up new sections of paediatrics and veterinary drugs and to diversify into ointments and liquid syrups. The new products of the company WELSTAP , X- CLOX , ETHAMBUTOL, RIFA- Z , CETIRIZIN , NORTIN have been well accepted in the market.The Company has entered into a collaboration agreement with a russian company to act as their sole selling agent for a unique medicine Stevioside, an alternate to sugar, Saccharin and Aspartame.The Company has added a new liquid oral plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. It has obtained ISO 9002 certification with double accredition from ABS Quality Evaluation Inc Texas and by Registrar of Accredition Board of USA. Welcure has also entered into an agreement with Bihar Drugs and Chemicals Ltd, a government of Bihar undertaking, for manufacturing their products in its factory on loan basis.During the year 2000-01 the company had launched some products like CEZEN,DIMCIN PLUS,OXIN,SPASWIN etc.The company has entered into technical collaboration agreement with Advanced Medical Care Inc New Jersey USA for setting up of joint venture facilities in the existing plant of the company.During the year 2001-02, the company had launched products like B-ZEX, DMART PLUS, DRALPIN, DUKESPAS, DUBAMOL, HISTACURE, KUFFWEL, KINGSPAS, LANAX, PETRIMAX, PEEROSCAM, RENACT, SARVO, WELCEE, WELGESIC, WELIC, WELOXY, WELRELEEF, X-DRYL. It changed its marketing policy from Sales through Wholesale Distributors to Sales at Doorstep by reaching every corner of the country and by putting dual force on Sales-through sales personnel on one hand and through stockists and distributors on the other hand.The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturers, designers, repairers, installers, merchants, importers, exporters, agent for sale and distributors of and dealers in water processing equipment and purifiers, and water softeners of every description. Apart from these, it deals in real estate and engaged in creating exceptional living and working spaces for the new Indian global professionals.