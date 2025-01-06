iifl-logo-icon 1
Winsome Breweries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.54
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Winsome Brew. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.43

-0.91

1.6

3.86

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.36

-0.7

-0.62

Tax paid

0.62

0.08

-0.44

-0.93

Working capital

-2.48

-3.54

-2.64

8

Other operating items

Operating

-5.66

-5.73

-2.17

10.3

Capital expenditure

-0.2

7.58

0.49

1.08

Free cash flow

-5.86

1.84

-1.68

11.38

Equity raised

19.65

22.29

20.93

13.38

Investing

0.1

-4.76

3.52

-0.07

Financing

15.54

14.15

12.4

18.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.44

33.52

35.16

43.13

