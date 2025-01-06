Winsome Breweries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.43
-0.91
1.6
3.86
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.36
-0.7
-0.62
Tax paid
0.62
0.08
-0.44
-0.93
Working capital
-2.48
-3.54
-2.64
8
Other operating items
Operating
-5.66
-5.73
-2.17
10.3
Capital expenditure
-0.2
7.58
0.49
1.08
Free cash flow
-5.86
1.84
-1.68
11.38
Equity raised
19.65
22.29
20.93
13.38
Investing
0.1
-4.76
3.52
-0.07
Financing
15.54
14.15
12.4
18.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.44
33.52
35.16
43.13
