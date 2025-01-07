iifl-logo-icon 1
Winsome Breweries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.67
(1.91%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.1

9.22

27.04

48.67

yoy growth (%)

-33.85

-65.9

-44.43

-36.21

Raw materials

-5.11

-6.27

-16.6

-27.93

As % of sales

83.86

68.03

61.37

57.39

Employee costs

-2.56

-2.85

-4.32

-5.26

As % of sales

42.1

30.94

16

10.82

Other costs

-9.67

-7.13

-14.57

-18.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

158.62

77.32

53.88

37.2

Operating profit

-11.26

-7.03

-8.45

-2.64

OPM

-184.59

-76.31

-31.26

-5.42

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.36

-0.7

-0.62

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.15

-0.27

-0.18

Other income

10.28

7.64

11.04

7.31

Profit before tax

-2.43

-0.91

1.6

3.86

Taxes

0.62

0.08

-0.44

-0.93

Tax rate

-25.71

-8.92

-27.37

-24.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.8

-0.83

1.16

2.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.8

-0.83

1.16

2.92

yoy growth (%)

117.11

-171.3

-60.12

108.06

NPM

-29.64

-9.03

4.31

6.01

