|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.1
9.22
27.04
48.67
yoy growth (%)
-33.85
-65.9
-44.43
-36.21
Raw materials
-5.11
-6.27
-16.6
-27.93
As % of sales
83.86
68.03
61.37
57.39
Employee costs
-2.56
-2.85
-4.32
-5.26
As % of sales
42.1
30.94
16
10.82
Other costs
-9.67
-7.13
-14.57
-18.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
158.62
77.32
53.88
37.2
Operating profit
-11.26
-7.03
-8.45
-2.64
OPM
-184.59
-76.31
-31.26
-5.42
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.36
-0.7
-0.62
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.15
-0.27
-0.18
Other income
10.28
7.64
11.04
7.31
Profit before tax
-2.43
-0.91
1.6
3.86
Taxes
0.62
0.08
-0.44
-0.93
Tax rate
-25.71
-8.92
-27.37
-24.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.8
-0.83
1.16
2.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.8
-0.83
1.16
2.92
yoy growth (%)
117.11
-171.3
-60.12
108.06
NPM
-29.64
-9.03
4.31
6.01
No Record Found
