Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹42.69
Prev. Close₹43.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.73
Day's High₹44.39
Day's Low₹40
52 Week's High₹65.55
52 Week's Low₹17.35
Book Value₹12.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.37
P/E117.73
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.67
27.67
27.67
27.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.37
5.8
6.59
8.03
Net Worth
34.04
33.47
34.26
35.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.1
9.22
27.04
48.67
yoy growth (%)
-33.85
-65.9
-44.43
-36.21
Raw materials
-5.11
-6.27
-16.6
-27.93
As % of sales
83.86
68.03
61.37
57.39
Employee costs
-2.56
-2.85
-4.32
-5.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.43
-0.91
1.6
3.86
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.36
-0.7
-0.62
Tax paid
0.62
0.08
-0.44
-0.93
Working capital
-2.48
-3.54
-2.64
8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.85
-65.9
-44.43
-36.21
Op profit growth
59.98
-16.77
220.22
-2,312.36
EBIT growth
211.4
-139.99
-53.34
57.6
Net profit growth
117.11
-171.3
-60.12
108.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R K Bagrodia
Non Executive Director
Sneh Bagrodia
Independent Director
Amrit Mohinder Uttam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varunika Bhandari
Independent Director
Aruna Goenka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Winsome Breweries Ltd
Summary
Winsome Breweries Limited was incorporated in Jun.92. The Company was promoted by R K Bagrodia. The Company is a Indo-German joint venture with Henninger Brau, Germany, with financial participation through the latters associate concern, Holmswood Management.The Winsome Group of Companies, a large business group in India, us engaged in diversified activities of manufacturing & international trading globally such as Breweries, Road Highways & Infrastructure, Anti-corrosive Paints & Polymers, E-learning, Skill Development, Energy, Metals & Minerals etc.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of beer, located 70 km from New Delhi in the State of Rajasthan. The brewery was set up in technical collaboration with Henninger Brau with imported equipment and is equipped with all regulations and licenses. It has large water reservoir unique since Rajasthan restricting issuance of new licenses). The Company is currently in agreement with UB Group for bottling various brands of the Group. Major markets in North India including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh are within efficient logistics range. Rajasthan is the largest beer market in North India (fourth largest in India). For more than two decades, the company is consistently maintaining the good quality of its beer products. The Company has been making impressive progress in the business of beer during the last few years as agreement with UB Group was renewed on 01% Jul
Read More
The Winsome Breweries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winsome Breweries Ltd is ₹112.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Winsome Breweries Ltd is 117.73 and 3.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winsome Breweries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winsome Breweries Ltd is ₹17.35 and ₹65.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Winsome Breweries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.03%, 3 Years at 44.49%, 1 Year at 142.00%, 6 Month at -22.13%, 3 Month at -17.33% and 1 Month at -5.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.