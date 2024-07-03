iifl-logo-icon 1
Winsome Breweries Ltd Share Price

40.61
(-6.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42.69
  • Day's High44.39
  • 52 Wk High65.55
  • Prev. Close43.56
  • Day's Low40
  • 52 Wk Low 17.35
  • Turnover (lac)4.73
  • P/E117.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.46
  • EPS0.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.37
  • Div. Yield0
Winsome Breweries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

42.69

Prev. Close

43.56

Turnover(Lac.)

4.73

Day's High

44.39

Day's Low

40

52 Week's High

65.55

52 Week's Low

17.35

Book Value

12.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

112.37

P/E

117.73

EPS

0.37

Divi. Yield

0

Winsome Breweries Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Winsome Breweries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Winsome Breweries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.84%

Foreign: 10.84%

Indian: 34.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 54.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Winsome Breweries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.67

27.67

27.67

27.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.37

5.8

6.59

8.03

Net Worth

34.04

33.47

34.26

35.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.1

9.22

27.04

48.67

yoy growth (%)

-33.85

-65.9

-44.43

-36.21

Raw materials

-5.11

-6.27

-16.6

-27.93

As % of sales

83.86

68.03

61.37

57.39

Employee costs

-2.56

-2.85

-4.32

-5.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.43

-0.91

1.6

3.86

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.36

-0.7

-0.62

Tax paid

0.62

0.08

-0.44

-0.93

Working capital

-2.48

-3.54

-2.64

8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.85

-65.9

-44.43

-36.21

Op profit growth

59.98

-16.77

220.22

-2,312.36

EBIT growth

211.4

-139.99

-53.34

57.6

Net profit growth

117.11

-171.3

-60.12

108.06

Winsome Breweries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Winsome Breweries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R K Bagrodia

Non Executive Director

Sneh Bagrodia

Independent Director

Amrit Mohinder Uttam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varunika Bhandari

Independent Director

Aruna Goenka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Winsome Breweries Ltd

Summary

Winsome Breweries Limited was incorporated in Jun.92. The Company was promoted by R K Bagrodia. The Company is a Indo-German joint venture with Henninger Brau, Germany, with financial participation through the latters associate concern, Holmswood Management.The Winsome Group of Companies, a large business group in India, us engaged in diversified activities of manufacturing & international trading globally such as Breweries, Road Highways & Infrastructure, Anti-corrosive Paints & Polymers, E-learning, Skill Development, Energy, Metals & Minerals etc.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of beer, located 70 km from New Delhi in the State of Rajasthan. The brewery was set up in technical collaboration with Henninger Brau with imported equipment and is equipped with all regulations and licenses. It has large water reservoir unique since Rajasthan restricting issuance of new licenses). The Company is currently in agreement with UB Group for bottling various brands of the Group. Major markets in North India including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh are within efficient logistics range. Rajasthan is the largest beer market in North India (fourth largest in India). For more than two decades, the company is consistently maintaining the good quality of its beer products. The Company has been making impressive progress in the business of beer during the last few years as agreement with UB Group was renewed on 01% Jul
Company FAQs

What is the Winsome Breweries Ltd share price today?

The Winsome Breweries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Winsome Breweries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winsome Breweries Ltd is ₹112.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Winsome Breweries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Winsome Breweries Ltd is 117.73 and 3.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Winsome Breweries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winsome Breweries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winsome Breweries Ltd is ₹17.35 and ₹65.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Winsome Breweries Ltd?

Winsome Breweries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.03%, 3 Years at 44.49%, 1 Year at 142.00%, 6 Month at -22.13%, 3 Month at -17.33% and 1 Month at -5.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Winsome Breweries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Winsome Breweries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.97 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 54.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Winsome Breweries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

