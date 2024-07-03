Summary

Winsome Breweries Limited was incorporated in Jun.92. The Company was promoted by R K Bagrodia. The Company is a Indo-German joint venture with Henninger Brau, Germany, with financial participation through the latters associate concern, Holmswood Management.The Winsome Group of Companies, a large business group in India, us engaged in diversified activities of manufacturing & international trading globally such as Breweries, Road Highways & Infrastructure, Anti-corrosive Paints & Polymers, E-learning, Skill Development, Energy, Metals & Minerals etc.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of beer, located 70 km from New Delhi in the State of Rajasthan. The brewery was set up in technical collaboration with Henninger Brau with imported equipment and is equipped with all regulations and licenses. It has large water reservoir unique since Rajasthan restricting issuance of new licenses). The Company is currently in agreement with UB Group for bottling various brands of the Group. Major markets in North India including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh are within efficient logistics range. Rajasthan is the largest beer market in North India (fourth largest in India). For more than two decades, the company is consistently maintaining the good quality of its beer products. The Company has been making impressive progress in the business of beer during the last few years as agreement with UB Group was renewed on 01% Jul

