The 32TAnnual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 30 September, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Registered office of the Company at Vill. Sarehkhurd, Tehsil Tijara, Distt. Alwar, Rajasthan. In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015, please find enclose herewith the summary of proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Village Sahrekhurd , Tehsil-Tijara , District Alwar , Rajasthan- 301001. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) This is to inform you that 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Monday, 30th September, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at the registered Office of the Company, Village - Sarehkhurd, Tehsil-Tijara, District Alwar, Rajasthan- 301001. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)