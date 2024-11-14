iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Winsome Breweries Ltd Board Meeting

42.1
(1.40%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:29:00 AM

Winsome Brew. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
WINSOME BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. In accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the designated persons from 01st October 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results i.e. upto 16th November 2024 (Both days inclusive). The Trading Window will resume from 17th November 2024 We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in the Meeting held today, Thursday, 14th November, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 as enclosed. A copy of un-audited standalone financial results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on such financial for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 is attached herewith. The Board meeting commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 05:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
WINSOME BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter on 30th June 2024. In accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the designated persons from 01st July 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results i.e. upto 16th August 2024 (Both days inclusive). The Trading Window will resume from 17th August 2024. Intimation was prior filed on the date of actual Board Meeting, this is a revised Outcome of Board Meeting in clarification to mail from BSE dated 16th August, 2024 stating that addition information is required as per Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dates July 13, 2023. Therefore we are attaching a revised outcome along with information required for your review and perusal (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
WINSOME BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. In accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the designated persons from 01st April 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results i.e. upto 01st June 2024 (Both days inclusive). The Trading Window will resume from 02nd June 2024. In the view of the above in Compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the following:- 1. Auditors Report for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. 3. Declaration by Managing Director for Unmodified opinion by Statutory Auditor. In terms of the provisions of the Regulation 47(1)(b) of the of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, necessary arrangements have been made to publish the unaudited Financial Results in the prescribed format in the newspaper. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) With respect to the captioned subject , please find enclosed herewith the copies of Newspaper Advertisement published in English daily (Top Story) and regional Newspaper (Naya India) on 31st May, 2024, regarding Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 approved in the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
WINSOME BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Companys Auditor. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in the Meeting held today, Wednesday, 14th February, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31th December, 2023 as enclosed. A copy of un-audited standalone financial results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on such financial for the quarter 31th December, 2023 is attached herewith. The Board meeting commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 05:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Winsome Brew.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Winsome Breweries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.