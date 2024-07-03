Winsome Breweries Ltd Summary

Winsome Breweries Limited was incorporated in Jun.92. The Company was promoted by R K Bagrodia. The Company is a Indo-German joint venture with Henninger Brau, Germany, with financial participation through the latters associate concern, Holmswood Management.The Winsome Group of Companies, a large business group in India, us engaged in diversified activities of manufacturing & international trading globally such as Breweries, Road Highways & Infrastructure, Anti-corrosive Paints & Polymers, E-learning, Skill Development, Energy, Metals & Minerals etc.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of beer, located 70 km from New Delhi in the State of Rajasthan. The brewery was set up in technical collaboration with Henninger Brau with imported equipment and is equipped with all regulations and licenses. It has large water reservoir unique since Rajasthan restricting issuance of new licenses). The Company is currently in agreement with UB Group for bottling various brands of the Group. Major markets in North India including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh are within efficient logistics range. Rajasthan is the largest beer market in North India (fourth largest in India). For more than two decades, the company is consistently maintaining the good quality of its beer products. The Company has been making impressive progress in the business of beer during the last few years as agreement with UB Group was renewed on 01% July 2019 and the production started again. The Company contributes about 20% of the total beer sale in the whole of Rajasthan.The company manufactures and markets beer (inst. cap. : 10,000 klpa). Beer is a mild alcoholic drink brewed from malted barley and other cereals and flavoured with hops. It is a refreshing/cooling beverage, popular particularly during summer. It is a generic term encompassing all malt beverages like ale, porter, lager, pilsner, bock and stout.The company has entered into an agreement with Henninger Brau, the foreign collaborator, for marketing the beer under the brand name Henninger in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Srilanka.Beer manufacturers the world over use traditional brewing technology. While process technology has not changed for over a century, there have been technological improvements in design, materials of process plants, instrumentation and automation. Winsome Breweries will use the traditional brewing technology. It came out with a public issue in Mar.94 to part-finance the project to manufacture beer. Wimsome Breweries will start commercial production of Henninger Beer in the month of Dec.96.During the year 1996-97, the commercial production of beer with the installed capacity of 10,000 klpa commenced from Jan97.During the year 1997-98, the company brought two more indigenous brands namely German Thunder and Limo Lemon.