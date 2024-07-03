WSFX Global Pay Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
23.13
14.46
26.83
17
31.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.13
14.46
26.83
17
31.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.69
0.73
1.5
1.77
41.71
Total Income
23.82
15.19
28.33
18.77
72.79
Total Expenditure
26.42
18.75
25.51
17.82
33.41
PBIDT
-2.6
-3.56
2.81
0.95
39.38
Interest
0.4
0.36
1.17
0.98
2.78
PBDT
-3
-3.91
1.64
-0.02
36.6
Depreciation
0.9
0.89
0.53
0.34
0.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.23
0
8.59
Deferred Tax
-1.21
-1.53
0.23
-0.09
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.7
-3.28
0.65
-0.28
27.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.7
-3.28
0.65
-0.28
27.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
29.63
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.7
-3.28
0.65
-0.28
-1.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.33
-2.83
0.56
-0.24
23.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.6
11.6
11.6
11.6
11.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-11.24
-24.61
10.47
5.58
126.7
PBDTM(%)
-12.97
-27.04
6.11
-0.11
117.76
PATM(%)
-11.67
-22.68
2.42
-1.64
89.15
