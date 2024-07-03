iifl-logo-icon 1
WSFX Global Pay Ltd Nine Monthly Results

100.5
(-0.15%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

23.13

14.46

26.83

17

31.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.13

14.46

26.83

17

31.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.69

0.73

1.5

1.77

41.71

Total Income

23.82

15.19

28.33

18.77

72.79

Total Expenditure

26.42

18.75

25.51

17.82

33.41

PBIDT

-2.6

-3.56

2.81

0.95

39.38

Interest

0.4

0.36

1.17

0.98

2.78

PBDT

-3

-3.91

1.64

-0.02

36.6

Depreciation

0.9

0.89

0.53

0.34

0.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.23

0

8.59

Deferred Tax

-1.21

-1.53

0.23

-0.09

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.7

-3.28

0.65

-0.28

27.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.7

-3.28

0.65

-0.28

27.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

29.63

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.7

-3.28

0.65

-0.28

-1.92

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.33

-2.83

0.56

-0.24

23.89

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.6

11.6

11.6

11.6

11.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-11.24

-24.61

10.47

5.58

126.7

PBDTM(%)

-12.97

-27.04

6.11

-0.11

117.76

PATM(%)

-11.67

-22.68

2.42

-1.64

89.15

