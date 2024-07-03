SectorFinance
Open₹111.8
Prev. Close₹110.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.46
Day's High₹111.8
Day's Low₹107
52 Week's High₹146.45
52 Week's Low₹60.92
Book Value₹29.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)131.41
P/E23.66
EPS4.68
Divi. Yield0.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.89
11.6
11.6
11.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.65
15.86
13.6
18.11
Net Worth
32.54
27.46
25.2
29.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.01
-14.93
5.15
0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
21.11
36.32
23.88
35.68
46.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.11
36.32
23.88
35.68
46.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.75
1.99
2.78
42.39
0.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
RAMESH VENKATARAMAN
Independent Director
Asha Shah
Whole Time Director & CEO
Narasimhan Srikrishna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Doshi.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Narasimhan Srikrishna
Independent Director
Ravinder Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
WSFX Global Pay Limited (Formerly known as Wall Street Finance Limited) was established as a Public Limited Company in 1986. The Company is a premier financial services company with forex domain. The Company engages in the buying and selling of foreign currencies, travellers cheques, prepaid cards, remittances and various forex-related services. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted license to operate as an Authorised Dealer Category-II and holds a valid license till 31st December 2023.Apart from these, the Company offers financial services like fixed deposits, leasing, hire purchase, auto finance, portfolio management and bill discounting. The Company is promoted by the House of Patels. It has over 1000 centres in India and associates in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, London, New York and Sydney, through which the company markets primary issues. It was the first company in India to be given a full-fledged money changers license by the RBI, and is now operating in 16 centres nation-wide. The company has been granted four additional licences and 2 more mobile licences.The Company is a Corporate Member of the Vadodara Stock Exchange, and has transferred this membership to the newly floated Wall Street Capital Markets.The company plans to set up a 100% subsidiary in Mauritius, Wall Street Finance (Mauritius), to raise funds abroad, partly for various portfolio investments in India and to expand business activities in other parts of the world. The company is also venturing in
The WSFX Global Pay Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of WSFX Global Pay Ltd is ₹131.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of WSFX Global Pay Ltd is 23.66 and 3.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a WSFX Global Pay Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of WSFX Global Pay Ltd is ₹60.92 and ₹146.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
WSFX Global Pay Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.13%, 3 Years at 64.35%, 1 Year at 82.21%, 6 Month at 4.36%, 3 Month at -6.02% and 1 Month at -1.73%.
