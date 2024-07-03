iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

WSFX Global Pay Ltd Share Price

107.1
(-3.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:17:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open111.8
  • Day's High111.8
  • 52 Wk High146.45
  • Prev. Close110.75
  • Day's Low107
  • 52 Wk Low 60.92
  • Turnover (lac)4.46
  • P/E23.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.74
  • EPS4.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)131.41
  • Div. Yield0.87
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

WSFX Global Pay Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

111.8

Prev. Close

110.75

Turnover(Lac.)

4.46

Day's High

111.8

Day's Low

107

52 Week's High

146.45

52 Week's Low

60.92

Book Value

29.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

131.41

P/E

23.66

EPS

4.68

Divi. Yield

0.87

WSFX Global Pay Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

WSFX Global Pay Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

WSFX Global Pay Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

WSFX Global Pay Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.89

11.6

11.6

11.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.65

15.86

13.6

18.11

Net Worth

32.54

27.46

25.2

29.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.01

-14.93

5.15

0.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

21.11

36.32

23.88

35.68

46.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.11

36.32

23.88

35.68

46.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.75

1.99

2.78

42.39

0.74

View Annually Results

WSFX Global Pay Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT WSFX Global Pay Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

RAMESH VENKATARAMAN

Independent Director

Asha Shah

Whole Time Director & CEO

Narasimhan Srikrishna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Doshi.

Whole Time Director & CEO

Narasimhan Srikrishna

Independent Director

Ravinder Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by WSFX Global Pay Ltd

Summary

WSFX Global Pay Limited (Formerly known as Wall Street Finance Limited) was established as a Public Limited Company in 1986. The Company is a premier financial services company with forex domain. The Company engages in the buying and selling of foreign currencies, travellers cheques, prepaid cards, remittances and various forex-related services. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted license to operate as an Authorised Dealer Category-II and holds a valid license till 31st December 2023.Apart from these, the Company offers financial services like fixed deposits, leasing, hire purchase, auto finance, portfolio management and bill discounting. The Company is promoted by the House of Patels. It has over 1000 centres in India and associates in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, London, New York and Sydney, through which the company markets primary issues. It was the first company in India to be given a full-fledged money changers license by the RBI, and is now operating in 16 centres nation-wide. The company has been granted four additional licences and 2 more mobile licences.The Company is a Corporate Member of the Vadodara Stock Exchange, and has transferred this membership to the newly floated Wall Street Capital Markets.The company plans to set up a 100% subsidiary in Mauritius, Wall Street Finance (Mauritius), to raise funds abroad, partly for various portfolio investments in India and to expand business activities in other parts of the world. The company is also venturing in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the WSFX Global Pay Ltd share price today?

The WSFX Global Pay Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of WSFX Global Pay Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of WSFX Global Pay Ltd is ₹131.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of WSFX Global Pay Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of WSFX Global Pay Ltd is 23.66 and 3.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of WSFX Global Pay Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a WSFX Global Pay Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of WSFX Global Pay Ltd is ₹60.92 and ₹146.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of WSFX Global Pay Ltd?

WSFX Global Pay Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.13%, 3 Years at 64.35%, 1 Year at 82.21%, 6 Month at 4.36%, 3 Month at -6.02% and 1 Month at -1.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of WSFX Global Pay Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of WSFX Global Pay Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR WSFX Global Pay Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.