Summary

WSFX Global Pay Limited (Formerly known as Wall Street Finance Limited) was established as a Public Limited Company in 1986. The Company is a premier financial services company with forex domain. The Company engages in the buying and selling of foreign currencies, travellers cheques, prepaid cards, remittances and various forex-related services. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted license to operate as an Authorised Dealer Category-II and holds a valid license till 31st December 2023.Apart from these, the Company offers financial services like fixed deposits, leasing, hire purchase, auto finance, portfolio management and bill discounting. The Company is promoted by the House of Patels. It has over 1000 centres in India and associates in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, London, New York and Sydney, through which the company markets primary issues. It was the first company in India to be given a full-fledged money changers license by the RBI, and is now operating in 16 centres nation-wide. The company has been granted four additional licences and 2 more mobile licences.The Company is a Corporate Member of the Vadodara Stock Exchange, and has transferred this membership to the newly floated Wall Street Capital Markets.The company plans to set up a 100% subsidiary in Mauritius, Wall Street Finance (Mauritius), to raise funds abroad, partly for various portfolio investments in India and to expand business activities in other parts of the world. The company is also venturing in

