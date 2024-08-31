The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Re. 1.00/- per equity share (i.e. 10%) of face value of Rs.10/-each fully paid for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members / List of Beneficial Owners of the Company as on Record date (the Record Date for the final dividend will be intimated separately Record date for AGM participation and for determining eligibility of Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)