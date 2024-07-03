iifl-logo-icon 1
WSFX Global Pay Ltd Quarterly Results

100.7
(-2.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

7.73

9.56

5.85

6.65

4.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.73

9.56

5.85

6.65

4.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.25

0.22

1.02

0.22

Total Income

7.94

9.81

6.07

7.67

5.08

Total Expenditure

9.53

9.47

7.42

9.4

6.76

PBIDT

-1.59

0.34

-1.35

-1.73

-1.68

Interest

0.15

0.18

0.07

0.13

0.08

PBDT

-1.74

0.16

-1.42

-1.86

-1.76

Depreciation

0.31

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.63

-0.04

-0.54

-0.3

-0.65

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.42

-0.1

-1.18

-1.86

-1.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.42

-0.1

-1.18

-1.86

-1.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-1.1

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.42

-0.1

-1.18

-0.76

-1.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.22

-0.08

-1.02

-1.6

-1.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.6

11.6

11.6

11.6

11.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-20.56

3.55

-23.07

-26.01

-34.56

PBDTM(%)

-22.5

1.67

-24.27

-27.96

-36.21

PATM(%)

-18.36

-1.04

-20.17

-27.96

-29.21

WSFX Global: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR WSFX Global Pay Ltd

