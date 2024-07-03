WSFX Global Pay Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
7.73
9.56
5.85
6.65
4.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.73
9.56
5.85
6.65
4.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.25
0.22
1.02
0.22
Total Income
7.94
9.81
6.07
7.67
5.08
Total Expenditure
9.53
9.47
7.42
9.4
6.76
PBIDT
-1.59
0.34
-1.35
-1.73
-1.68
Interest
0.15
0.18
0.07
0.13
0.08
PBDT
-1.74
0.16
-1.42
-1.86
-1.76
Depreciation
0.31
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.63
-0.04
-0.54
-0.3
-0.65
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.42
-0.1
-1.18
-1.86
-1.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.42
-0.1
-1.18
-1.86
-1.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-1.1
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.42
-0.1
-1.18
-0.76
-1.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.22
-0.08
-1.02
-1.6
-1.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.6
11.6
11.6
11.6
11.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-20.56
3.55
-23.07
-26.01
-34.56
PBDTM(%)
-22.5
1.67
-24.27
-27.96
-36.21
PATM(%)
-18.36
-1.04
-20.17
-27.96
-29.21
